Slaven Bilic admits he's getting used to pressure at West Ham

Slaven Bilic admits he is getting used to 'must-win games' at West Ham.

The Croat finds his side back in the Premier League bottom three ahead of Saturday's visit of Swansea.

The Hammers lost their first three matches of the season, conceding 10 goals, but with Bilic's job supposedly on the line they beat Huddersfield and drew at West Brom.

Last weekend's defeat to Tottenham has put the pressure back on, and there is fresh speculation that the club could approach Carlo Ancelotti after the Italian was sacked by Bayern Munich.

But Bilic has seen it all before, and said: "It's like we are playing a cup final every week. It's not like a league game.

"But at least we got used to that - or I got used to that - and we are reacting. Hopefully we will do the same on Saturday."

The Swans clash is followed by games against Burnley, Brighton and Crystal Palace which should give West Ham the opportunity to climb away from trouble.

Bilic has also been boosted by the return of Argentinian playmaker Manuel Lanzini and winger Michail Antonio from injury.

"We have some players back, we have the stability and we have a good run of games, compared with some of those we have played," added Bilic.

"But to be fair that's the wrong approach, if you think about the run of four or five games. For me the only way you should approach the Premier League is by only thinking about your next game.

"We beat Swansea twice last season. We'll analyse them and all that, but to be fair we are at home and it is up to us.

"We have now most of the players back and we look good, and we are in the driving seat. We are going to try to win the game and start another good run of games.

"When our backs are to the wall we are all in this together, and we have always done it. This is the reason why I am optimistic.

"I am thinking only about Swansea, but we have that opportunity now to get out of this."

Defender James Collins and midfielder Pedro Obiang are the Hammers' only injury absentees.