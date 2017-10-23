Slaven Bilic on 'borrowed time' at West Ham, says Martin Keown

Slaven Bilic's position as West Ham manager is on the line: Getty

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic is working on “borrowed time” and close to being sacked, according to former Arsenal defender Martin Keown.

West Ham have started the league campaign poorly for the second season in a row despite recruiting new players, including striker Javier Hernandez and goalkeeper Joe Hart, and are currently sat in 16th in the league.

Bilic’s men have suffered five defeats from their opening nine league games, including Friday’s 3-0 loss at home by news boys Brighton.

The Croatian took responsibility for Friday's result and apologised to West Ham supporters, who booed throughout the game.

"His post-match interview sounded like he was on death row," former England defender Keown said on BT Sport.

"He didn't give a good enough explanation as to why he should be kept in the job. He's on borrowed time, something has to change.

"To lose 3-0 to Brighton, a newly promoted team, they didn't really play with any confidence, certainly the last time I saw them at the Emirates, it just cannot happen."

Reports suggest West Ham’s owners have given the Croat the next two games to turn things around and save his job.

West Ham travel to Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup on Wednesday and bottom-side Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.



Reuters