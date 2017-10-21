Slaven Bilic clinging to West Ham job as club consider whether any replacements would be available mid-season

The Hammers want to have a replacement lined up before Bilic goes - West Ham United FC

Slaven Bilic is clinging to his West Ham United job as the club weigh up whether any of his potential replacements would be available mid-season.

And the Hammers could face a battle with Leicester City if they decide to sack Bilic and pursue one of their top targets, Manuel Pellegrini.

Friday night’s 3-0 defeat at home to Brighton has left Bilic on the brink and the Croatian may only have the games against Tottenham Hotspur, in the Carabao Cup, and Crystal Palace in the Premier League next Saturday to save his job.

But complicating West Ham’s decision is the fact they do not want to follow Leicester’s example and sack a manager without having a replacement lined up.

Huddersfield Town’s David Wagner would be West Ham’s top target if Bilic left, but the German has already indicated that he would rather see out the season with the Terriers following interest from Leicester.

West Ham would face a battle with Leicester for Manuel Pellegrini's services