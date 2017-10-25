Slaven Bilic revels in West Ham's 'great night' at Wembley - and even cracks a joke

Slaven Bilic was delighted with his side's response after falling two goals behind: Getty

It summed up Slaven Bilic’s feeling of relief that he could afford to laugh about one last little mistake at Wembley, on a night when West Ham United rectified so many big ones on what he terms a “great night for the club”.

The Croatian had spoken about how there should now be no “long noses” in his squad for Saturday’s crunch game against Crystal Palace after this 3-2 League Cup fourth-round win over Tottenham Hotspur - and repeated it, only to be asked what it meant.

Bilic realised he actually meant “long faces”, and walked out of his press conference chuckling. It made a change, and he maintains it could mean a change for West Ham, as well as giving the lie to the idea that he only had two games left.

Bilic feels that this comeback can give his side “energy” and “freshness”, while the resolve his team displayed tonight shows that they have been getting better despite the 3-0 home defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion last Friday.

“Other than Brighton, we improved a lot in the last six games,” the West Ham boss said. “This should be the standard for us in terms of closing down, in terms of sacrificing for the team. Some games we may lose, but I am quite positive we are improving.

“The wins give you energy, give you freshness. Now tomorrow at the training ground, nobody is going to feel tired.”

Having watched his side go 2-0 down by half-time, Bilic said that he told them to stay calm at half-time, but also to be that bit braver.

“For me, first half was very bad for us… Our crosses was [sic] very bad. Our movement in the box was not good enough,” Bilic said.

Andre Ayew wheels off to celebrate his second goal for West Ham