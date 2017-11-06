Slaven Bilic sacked by West Ham as club get ready to approach David Moyes as new manager

Slaven Bilic has been sacked by West Ham United, the club have announced.

The Croatian leaves the Premier League club after two years and four months in charge, having arrived to replace Sam Allardyce in July 2015, and pays the price for their poor form this season that sees the Hammers in the relegation zone in 18th position.

Bilic took charge of 111 matches at West Ham, claiming 42 victories to give him a win ratio of 37.84 per cent, but it is the club’s poor record this term that has put paid to his career in east London after picking up just two wins in the league this season, that combined with their three draws and six defeats, gives the side just nine points from a possible 33.

The club remain a point of safety, and are set to approach David Moyes to take over control of the first team for the rest of the season, with the former Everton, Manchester United and Real Sociedad manager currently available after leaving Sunderland following their relegation to the Championship last season.

A club statement issued on Monday morning read: “West Ham United can confirm that Slaven Bilic has today left his position with the club.

“The chairmen and board of West Ham United would like to place on record their thanks and gratitude to Slaven and his team for their services over the past two-and-a-half years, but believe a change is now necessary in order for the club to move forward positively and in line with their ambition.”

As part of Bilic’s removal from his position, his coaching assistants Nikola Jurcevic, Edin Terzic, Julian Dicks and Miljenko Rak have also been sacked with immediate effect.

