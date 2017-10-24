Slaven Bilic told by West Ham owners he needs results to save his job
West Ham manager Slaven Bilic has admitted that West Ham's owners have told him time is running out to save his job.
The Hammers have made a woeful start to the season, most recently losing 3-0 at home to Brighton in a result that leaves the club close to the relegation zone despite shrewd summer spending.
West Ham fans booed throughout the fixture, with their team now in 16th place and calls for Bilic to be sacked only getting louder.
Frank de Boer, Craig Shakespeare Ronald Koeman have already paid the price for bad form at Crystal Palace, Leicester City and Everton respectively.
But the 49-year-old Croat is feeling confident even in these trying times, claiming pressure brings out the best in him.
"You ask me about Koeman, there are always three, four, five managers in those positions and I'm definitely one of them," Bilic said.
"Does it make me lose my focus? No, it gives you even more. I never gave up in my career, no matter in which way of life, as a parent, as a friend, as a manager.
"That's my biggest strength, to be strong in hard times. Now I'm having a hard time, yes I am. That doesn't scare me."
A testing Carabou Cup tie against Tottenham Hotspur looms on Wednesday for the out-of-sorts squad, before a crunch match away to fellow strugglers Crystal Palace this weekend.
Bilic agreed that results must improve when he talked to the club's co-owner David Sullivan after their latest set-back against Brighton.
"As always he's been very supportive," Bilic said. "He's been backing the team, backing me, but of course we were talking about situations.
"I didn't need the chairman to tell me. He didn't tell me where we are because he also knows I know. It was no different to any other. It's not like a monologue. We were talking about the situation and we agreed we have to get points very, very soon."
West Ham players have taken it upon themselves to turn their form around, holding a meeting at the training ground on Monday.
"They had a meeting. I know about that of course," Bilic said. "First I had a meeting with (captain) Mark (Noble). Before that I had a long meeting with my colleagues.
"Then they had a meeting which I find very positive. We also know the situation. It is serious."
Andy Carroll is back from suspension to face Spurs after being hit with two yellow cards in the first half of his side's 1-1 draw at Burnley.
But Michail Antonio is out with pain in his rib, whilst James Collins and Diafra Sakho have recovered from ankle and back injuries respectively but are unlikely to play as they are still regaining match fitness.