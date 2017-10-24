Slaven Bilic told by West Ham owners he needs results to save his job

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic has admitted that West Ham's owners have told him time is running out to save his job.

The Hammers have made a woeful start to the season, most recently losing 3-0 at home to Brighton in a result that leaves the club close to the relegation zone despite shrewd summer spending.

West Ham fans booed throughout the fixture, with their team now in 16th place and calls for Bilic to be sacked only getting louder.

Frank de Boer, Craig Shakespeare Ronald Koeman have already paid the price for bad form at Crystal Palace, Leicester City and Everton respectively.

But the 49-year-old Croat is feeling confident even in these trying times, claiming pressure brings out the best in him.

"You ask me about Koeman, there are always three, four, five managers in those positions and I'm definitely one of them," Bilic said.

"Does it make me lose my focus? No, it gives you even more. I never gave up in my career, no matter in which way of life, as a parent, as a friend, as a manager.

"That's my biggest strength, to be strong in hard times. Now I'm having a hard time, yes I am. That doesn't scare me."

A testing Carabou Cup tie against Tottenham Hotspur looms on Wednesday for the out-of-sorts squad, before a crunch match away to fellow strugglers Crystal Palace this weekend.

Brighton's Glen Murray scores their third goal from the penalty spot past Joe Hart.