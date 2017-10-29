Slaven Bilic unhappy with 'naive' West Ham but insists they remain confident

Slaven Bilic will tell West Ham United’s owners on Monday that his players remain confident and are trying, but they have shown naivety.

With this match against Crystal Palace being key to the manager’s future, Bilic was on course for a precious win until a dreadful mistake by Michail Antonio gifted the home team a late leveller. West Ham co-owner David Gold has taken to Twitter to bemoan a “disappointing result”.

Antonio opened against holding on to possession deep in injury time and instead senselessly decided to cross - and the delivery was poor - allowing Palace to surge forward, creating panic, leading to Wilfried Zaha scoring.

The result could have been worse for West Ham but goalkeeper Joe Hart produced an outstanding display. Hart has been one of the big-name new signings who has been under scrutiny this season but he delivered here, leading Bilic to claim that the goalkeeper is England’s No 1 still.

Bilic said: “The team is giving its best. The team has got a confidence. The team also show a lot of energy, spirit and togetherness after the game on Wednesday [defeating Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup]. The negative thing is the naivety in the last seconds of the game. That is it.”

