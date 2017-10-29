Slaven Bilic unhappy with 'naive' West Ham but insists they remain confident
Slaven Bilic will tell West Ham United’s owners on Monday that his players remain confident and are trying, but they have shown naivety.
With this match against Crystal Palace being key to the manager’s future, Bilic was on course for a precious win until a dreadful mistake by Michail Antonio gifted the home team a late leveller. West Ham co-owner David Gold has taken to Twitter to bemoan a “disappointing result”.
Antonio opened against holding on to possession deep in injury time and instead senselessly decided to cross - and the delivery was poor - allowing Palace to surge forward, creating panic, leading to Wilfried Zaha scoring.
The result could have been worse for West Ham but goalkeeper Joe Hart produced an outstanding display. Hart has been one of the big-name new signings who has been under scrutiny this season but he delivered here, leading Bilic to claim that the goalkeeper is England’s No 1 still.
Bilic said: “The team is giving its best. The team has got a confidence. The team also show a lot of energy, spirit and togetherness after the game on Wednesday [defeating Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup]. The negative thing is the naivety in the last seconds of the game. That is it.”
Discussing Hart, Bilic added: “You are expecting that from Joe Hart. He is England’s No.1 goalkeeper. The bigger you are, the more criticism you get. The only way he can keep the critics shut is by playing like this.”
Palace manager Roy Hodgson knows Hart well, from their England days together, and pointed out that he had never written the goalkeeper off. Hodgson said: “Joe Hart played in almost every one of the 57 games I had with England. When he didn’t play, it was because we wanted to give someone else the chance to show what they could do.
“Joe had plenty to do and did it with great aplomb. And it must be nice for Gareth Southgate and England to know that they’ve still got a goalkeeper of his class.”
Disappointing result against Palace after being ahead with two sublime gaols from Hernandez and Ayew. 2-0 up at half time should have won dg— David Gold (@davidgold) October 28, 2017
Two other of West Ham’s recruits during Bilic’s reign, who have also been questioned at times this season, were on the scoresheet in the first half. Javier Hernandez tucked in the first from 10 yards then Andre Ayew produced a spectacular solo effort to give their team a 2-0 lead at the break.
That was harsh on Palace but they were back in the game when Angelo Ogbonna’s unwise challenge on Andros Townsend gave the home team a penalty, which Luka Milivojevic scored from. Palace then battled hard to find a breakthrough and found it when Zaha took advantage of the earlier Antonio error.
Hodgson said that Zaha’s goal was evidence of how the squad is developing since he took charge. He said: “I’m not surprised players are still going strong in the 95th, 96th minute, because I’ve seen this team get fitter and stronger in the last six weeks and we’ll keep working on it.”