Slick Southampton score four as Everton produce yet another dismal defensive display

Three days after branding his side’s display in the Europa League defeat to Atalanta as “unacceptable”, David Unsworth, the Everton caretaker-manager, was forced to confront another dismal display that highlighted the growing problems at the club.

Two goals from Charlie Austin - the forward’s first league goals in open play in 12 months - sandwiched between Dusan Tadic’s first half opener and Steve Davis’s 87th minute strike inflicted a fifth defeat in seven games on Everton since Unsworth took temporary charge following the dismissal of Ronald Koeman.

Gylfi Sigurdsson gave the visitors a brief moment of hope when he cancelled out Tadic’s opener just before half-time but there were few other positives for Everton in a performance that suggested an urgent need for the uncertainty surrounding the vacant manager’s position to be resolved quickly.

Unsworth admitted that most of the midweek line-up had made it easy for him to leave them out at St Mary’s, was good to his word, making eight changes with Wayne Rooney among those dropping to the bench.

Yet if the caretaker-manager was hoping for a reaction that might suggest the club’s fortunes are about to be turned round, he didn’t get it. Southampton have frequently laboured at home this season but against opponents desperately short of confidence, they started the game fluently and could easily have been three up inside the opening half hour.

Charlie Austin was restored to the Saints attack in place of Shane Long and should have marked his return with a goal in the seventh minute when Virgil Van Dijk rose to head James Ward-Prowse’s corner into the forward’s path. Just ten yards out and with time to measure his shot, Austin was guilty of snatching at the chance, sending the ball over the bar.