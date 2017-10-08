World Cup 2018: Agony for Scotland as Strachan's men miss out on play-offs

Scotland coughed up a first-half lead as their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup ended in a 2-2 draw away to Slovenia.

Half-time substitute Roman Bezjak scored twice to deny the visitors the three points they required to book a play-off berth.

While the result was not enough to revive Slovenia's remote hopes of qualifying, it will sting Scotland the most given they held control over their own destiny.

Gordon Strachan's side were second in Group F coming into the match and looked on course to advance when Leigh Griffiths broke Slovenia's record of having not conceded at home this campaign.

But joy soon turned to disaster for the visiting Tartan Army as the unheralded Bezjak scored twice in the space of 20 minutes to gift Slovakia second spot behind England.

Scotland's chances flickered back to life in the closing moments when substitute Robert Snodgrass bundled in an equaliser before Bostjan Cesar's late sending off, but it was not enough to salvage an all-important victory in what could prove Strachan's final match in charge.

Slovenia proved difficult to break down in their 1-0 defeat to England on Thursday and Strachan responded by pairing Griffiths and Chris Martin in a two-man attack.

The hosts looked the more dangerous in the opening exchanges, though, with Tim Matavz stinging the palms of Craig Gordon.

Scotland began to find joy through their left-flank combination of Andrew Robertson and Barry Bannan and that pair created an opening for Martin, who could only draw a comfortable near-post save from Jan Oblak.

Instead, it was left to star man Griffiths to give the visitors the lead just after the half-hour when he anticipated James McArthur's clever header and picked out the bottom-right corner with a clinical low finish.