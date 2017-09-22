‘Small fracture’ sidelines U.S. international Williams for Huddersfield

The midfielder will miss out on the weekend clash with Burnley though how long he'll be out beyond that is still unknown

Huddersfield Town midfielder Danny Williams will miss the club’s trip to Burnley this weekend with a small fracture in his foot, manager David Wagner has confirmed.

The United States international, who signed on free with the newly-promoted Premier League side from Reading over the summer, made his first league start for the club last weekend in a 1-1 draw with Leicester City.

Williams was not in the squad for Huddersfield’s 1-0 League Cup defeat to Crystal Palace on Tuesday and Wagner later confirmed the midfielder had picked up an injury.

In his pre-match media conference prior to the match at Turf Moor, the manager went into further detail, explaining it is a small fracture and guaranteeing Williams will miss out on the Burnley clash.

“Danny Williams has a small fracture on a bone in his foot,” Wagner said. “We have a specialist appointment tomorrow where we will get some information on how long he will be out.”

However Wagner is hopeful that Williams will not miss too much time, noting the fracture itself is very small.

“This at the moment is very open because it is a very, very small fracture, so we will see.

“For sure he is out Saturday and anything else we will know over the weekend.”

The injury potentially puts a chance at a U.S. recall for Williams, who had been mentioned as a possibility for the October World Cup qualifiers by national team manager Bruce Arena, in jeopardy.