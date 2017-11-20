Ashes: Smiling Broad sports bruise after golfing mishap

Three days before the start of the Ashes, Stuart Broad was struck on the back by a golf ball on Monday, but was thankfully able to laugh.

Stuart Broad had a metaphorical target on his back during England's last Ashes tour, but it appears that may be true in a more literal sense this time around!

With three days to go before the first Test gets under way in Brisbane, Broad - the subject of barracking from Australia's fans in the 2013-14 series - enjoyed a game of golf on Monday.

Yet reports soon emerged suggesting the England seamer had been struck by a ball during his round.

Broad duly took to Instagram to confirm the rumour, posting an image that showed a small bruise on his lower back.

Thankfully for England, it would appear they have nothing to worry about regarding Broad's fitness.

He can be seen smiling in the photo, while skipper Joe Root clearly finds the situation hilarious as he laughs away in the background.