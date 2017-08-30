Smith: Australia must learn from their mistakes

Steve Smith called on his Australia team-mates to learn from their mistakes when they look to save the series with Bangladesh in Chittagong.

Australia's disappointing first innings in Mirpur and their failure to learn from previous mistakes were to blame for a first Test loss against Bangladesh, says Steve Smith.

The Tigers had never tasted victory in four previous meetings with Australia, but continued their impressive home form to record a 20-run win on day four.

Smith's side were always behind the curve after being bowled out for 217 in the first innings, a total that gave Bangladesh a 43-run lead that proved crucial in the end.

Australia's skipper acknowledged the lack of a warm-up match due to rain in Mirpur was far from ideal, but chose to blame their inability to learn from previous errors as the key to their downfall.

"We made a few errors, a few guys getting out in ways they've got out before and not learning from their mistakes, which was a bit disappointing," Smith told a media conference.

"You've got to keep trying to learn and keep trying to get better in these conditions.

"Obviously we didn't have a tour game but I'm not making an excuse of that, the facilities we had in the nets were fantastic, it was good practice.

"The guys just need to be able to adapt better, particularly in the first innings, second innings runs are so difficult to get in the sub-continent and you've really got to make the most of the first innings and we weren't able to do so.

"A few guys got starts and we weren't able to go on with it, we needed to get a lead there and we weren't able capitalise on that and get in front of the game at any point so we were always chasing our tail.

"At times it was good the way we were able to fight back and get ourselves back into the game, but we weren't able to close things out."

And the skipper did not absolve himself of blame, adding either he or David Warner - who shared a 130-run stand to get Australia within 107 - should have anchored their run chase to a successful conclusion.

"We [Smith and Warner] had a good partnership," he said. "We were going well and it was up to one of us to be there at the end and guide the team home.

"We were right in the game, but another collapse, I think 8-86 or something like that. It's disappointing that we had another one of those collapses."