Smith defends captaincy ahead of landmark ODI

Steve Smith stated "I'm not in a bad place with my captaincy" but knows there is room for improvement.

Steve Smith dismissed Michael Clarke's claim that his captaincy is being challenged on the eve of the Australia skipper's 100th one-day international.

Former Australia captain Clarke hailed Smith and Virat Kohli as the best two batsmen in the world following India's victory in the first ODI on Sunday, but added "I also think his captaincy is now being challenged".

Smith defended his leadership ahead of his landmark ODI at Eden Gardens, where the tourists will attempt to square the five-match series on Thursday.

Asked about his predecessor's comments, Smith said: "I don't think so. I'm not in a bad place with my captaincy. Obviously results haven't been the way we would have liked and that's something we are trying to rectify.

"Guys are working hard and it's all about getting out in the middle and getting the job done. It was a disappointing start to the series but we've got a game tomorrow to turn things around."

Smith, however, does feel that he has room for improvement.

"I'm absolutely still learning," he said. "I think you're always learning and trying to evolve and just keep trying to get better.

"You can never be satisfied and you want to try and be the best you can.

"Yes I've learnt a lot along the way, but there's always so much to learn and get better at."