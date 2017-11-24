Smith, Marsh lead revival as Australia fight back against England

Australia recovered from 76-4 to end the second day in an improved position thanks to captain Steve Smith and Shaun Marsh at the Gabba.

Steve Smith and Shaun Marsh came to Australia's rescue, steering the hosts to 165-4 at stumps, after England threatened to take control of the opening Ashes Test in Brisbane on Friday.

England were bowled out for 302 before lunch on day two, having lost six wickets for 106 runs in the morning session, and that seemed to be a sub-par score on an improving pitch at the sunbathed Gabba.

But the Ashes holders showed that their total might be better than first thought, as England's bowlers tore through star opener David Warner (26), Usman Khawaja (11), debutant Cameron Bancroft (5) and Peter Handscomb (14).

Jake Ball (1-35) had the Barmy Army in full voice with the prized scalp of Warner, after Stuart Broad (1-18) and Moeen Ali (1-50) dismissed Bancroft and local favourite Khawaja respectively to silence the Australian crowd.

It got worse for Australia in the first over after tea when James Anderson (1-26) trapped Handscomb lbw following a successful review as the home team slumped to 76-4.

The calming influence of Smith (64 not out), however, en route to his 22nd Test half-century and the determination of Marsh (44 not out) – a player desperate to repay the faith shown in him following an eighth recall – steadied the ship to guide Australia to within 137 runs of England at the close of play.

Earlier in the day, Mitchell Starc (3-77) – who left the field with a suspected cut knee in a nervy moment for the hosts – celebrated his 150th Test wicket as Australia recovered from a lacklustre start to end England's innings.

Resuming at 196-4, England looked comfortable with Dawid Malan and Moeen in the middle against a frustrated bowling attack lacking pace and intensity, but the visitors lost their way in the morning session.