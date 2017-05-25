Smith plays down Ashes boycott amid ongoing pay dispute

Australia skipper Steve Smith believes the pay dispute will be resolved before the opening Test in Brisbane on November 23.

Captain Steve Smith has played down fears Australia could boycott the upcoming Ashes amid the players' ongoing dispute with Cricket Australia (CA).

The Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) and CA are at loggerheads over the distribution of revenue in a new pay deal, leading David Warner to warn Australia could be left without a team for the series against England.

A plan set out by CA in March proposed wage rises for male and female players but excluded an existing clause that entitles athletes to a share of its revenue, leading to the ACA to unveil plans to control players' image rights.

Smith, however, believes the matter will be resolved before the opening Test in Brisbane on November 23.

"I saw David's comments," Smith told reporters ahead of their Champions Trophy warm-up game against Sri Lanka at The Oval.

"Of course we want to play in the Ashes and we want everything to go really well there. It's just about making sure the guys finalise a deal and then everything will be fine.

"There's nothing from us saying that we don't want to play. We certainly want to be playing in the Ashes.

"Hopefully they'll get things resolved soon and everything will be back to normal."

Smith also confirmed he had signed up to the ACA's new IP company – 'The Cricketers' Brand', which is set to come into effect on July 1.

Under the plan, CA will be required to go through the players' body for approval for all media, advertising and promotional deals.

"I think everyone has signed up to that," Smith said. "We are supportive of the ACA and what they are doing back home.

"They are working really hard with CA to get a deal right. And I am sure in time they will get that and everything will be OK for everyone involved."