Smith slams Australia batsmen after latest collapse

After another costly batting collapse against India, Steve Smith slammed Australia – urging his team to improve.

Australia captain Steve Smith called on his team to stop their frequent batting collapses after losing to India in their second one-day international.

Virat Kohli made 92 as India were bowled out for 252 in Kolkata, but the tourists again struggled to put together partnerships.

Australia fell to 9-2 and then went from 138-4 to 148-8, eventually bowled out for 202 to suffer a 50-run loss and slip 2-0 behind in the five-match series.

Smith is tired of seeing his side repeatedly collapse, angrily calling for Australia to improve.

"It's happening a bit too often for my liking, to be honest with you, in all forms of cricket. We've had a lot of collapses and we need to stop," he told a news conference.

"It's easy to just sit here and say, 'It needs to stop', but when you get out in the middle you have to change what you're doing because it's not working.

"Watching the ball closer or maybe the guys are trying to watch it too closely and forgetting about just playing the game.

"It's a hard one to put my finger on. But, whatever it is, it needs to change and we need to make better decisions when we're under pressure and start playing the game properly. We're having too many collapses and it's not good enough."

Kuldeep Yadav (3-54) took a hat-trick to help India to their victory as only four Australia batsmen reached double figures.

India paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who finished with figures of 3-9, said taking regular wickets was crucial.

"In modern-day cricket, 250 is not a big total to defend, but we knew if we were to win we had to keep taking wickets," he said.

"There was no bad mood, no-one was upset when we were out for 250, but the captain and management, what we wanted was to believe in each other and believe in our abilities."