NRL: Smith staying focused after Storm secure minor premiership, Cowboys' woes mount

Melbourne Storm wrapped up another NRL minor premiership on Saturday, but the injury-hit Cowboys still have work to do to make the finals.

Cameron Smith says Melbourne Storm are not satisfied yet after securing a second successive NRL minor premiership with a 44-12 thrashing of the Newcastle Knights.

Brodie Croft claimed a hat-trick as the Storm triumphed comfortably on Saturday to ensure they will end the regular season on top of the table.

However, after achieving the same feat in 2016, Melbourne lost the Grand Final to the Cronulla Sharks and Smith knows the season's biggest tests are yet to come.

"It's reward for being the most consistent over 26 rounds, but we know it's not going to mean anything next week or in three weeks time when we play our first final," said the Storm's skipper of his side's first-placed finish.

"You get into the final eight and those last four weeks, if you're the best team in those four weeks you'll be the premiers."

The much-depleted North Queensland Cowboys still have work to do to secure a finals berth after suffering further injury woes in a 26-16 defeat to the Sharks on Saturday.

Already missing a host of first-team players, including the inspirational Johnathan Thurston, the Cowboys saw Kalyn Ponga (shoulder) and John Asiata (suspected broken arm) leave the field against the Sharks, while there were also concerns over the fitness of Kyle Feldt, Michael Morgan and Jason Taumalolo.

A top-eight finish for North Queensland has yet to be secured and next week's clash with Wests Tigers now shapes as a must-win game for Paul Green's side.

Cronulla are back up to fourth in the table, while Sydney Roosters remain third after Latrell Mitchell's late try secured a 22-18 win over the Tigers, for whom James Tedesco starred against the club he will join in 2018.