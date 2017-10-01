Smith warns under-pressure Australia players after series loss

The Australia captain delivered a frank assessments of Australia's ODI shortcomings, saying they simply not been good enough.

Steve Smith warned under-performing Australia players could be axed after India consigned them to a 4-1 one-day international series defeat.

Rohit Sharma made a brilliant 125 off only 109 balls as India eased to a seven-wicket victory in the fifth and final ODI in Nagpur on Sunday after the tourists could only post 242-9.

Australia have been outplayed by the new top-ranked team in the 50-over format and Smith said places are up for grabs for contenders in action back at home in the JLT One-Day Cup.

"Some guys are back playing the domestic one-day domestic competition at the moment and yeah, there are some guys there that can put some pressure on the guys that are here," the captain said.

"Obviously the results haven't been good enough and we want our guys to perform consistently.

"We will have a good look at the one day competition back home and hopefully a few guys can jump out of the pack and score big runs and bowl really well as well."

Smith said it is time for Australia's batsmen to practice what they preach following their latest loss.

"The top four need to stand up and really take control," he added. "We did it in a couple of games, or last game in Bangalore in particular, but we're not doing it consistently enough to go hard in the back end of the game and getting the partnerships in the middle.

"We're just not taking our words out in the middle and doing it with action, unfortunately.

"We have glimpses of it, we play well in periods and then we get ourselves in trouble, probably from poor decision making under pressure, that's probably what you've got to put it down to most of all. It's something we need to improve on because it's not good enough."