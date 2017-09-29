Sneijder dropped for crunch Netherlands double-header

Wesley Sneijder is one of a number of experienced players to be left out by Dick Advocaat as the Dutch look to secure a spot in Russia.

Record caps holder Wesley Sneijder has been left out of the Netherlands squad for the crucial World Cup qualifying double-header against Belarus and Sweden.

Sneijder has scored 31 goals in 132 international appearances, but has not been called up by manager Dick Advocaat for the crunch games.



The Netherlands are third in Group A, four points behind leaders France and three points adrift of second-placed Sweden.



They travel to Belarus on 7th October before hosting Sweden in Amsterdam three days later as they look to qualify for the World Cup in Russia next year.



There is also no place in the squad for Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and Robin van Persie, but Ryan Babel will be hoping to make a first appearance for his country since 2011 after his fine recent form for Besiktas.

"If you have a career such as Wesley Sneijder, you have to take off your hat, but I'll see if he is playing or not, and that's not the case," said Advocaat. "Since our last international he's no longer playing with Nice."

Netherlands squad

Jasper Cillessen (Barcelona), Maarten Stekelenburg (Everton), Jeroen Zoet (PSV Eindhoven); Nathan Ake (Bournemouth), Daley Blind (Manchester United), Wesley Hoedt (Southampton), Daryl Janmaat (Watford), Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax), Karim Rekik (Hertha Berlin), Kenny Tete (Lyon), Joel Veltman (Ajax); Donny van de Beek (Ajax), Marco van Ginkel (PSV Eindhoven), Davy Klaassen (Everton), Davy Propper (Brighton & Hove Albion), Kevin Strootman (Roma), Tonny Vilhena (Feyenoord), Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool), Ryan Babel (Besiktas), Memphis Depay (Lyon); Bas Dost (Sporting CP), Vincent Janssen (Fenberbache), Jurgen Locadia (PSV Eindhoven), Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich).