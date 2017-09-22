Snubbed! Ronaldo not in FIFA 18's top five La Liga free-kick takers

The Real Madrid star is not among the top five set-piece takers, missing out to Gareth Bale, Toni Kroos, Dani Parejo, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez

The best free-kick takers in FIFA 18 have been announced - and Cristiano Ronaldo is missing!

With the release of the game looming and set to be released within the next seven days, EA Sports are continuing to drip-feed information to rabid fans.

And the latest release is a controversial one, with the cover star of the game not amongst the best set-piece takers in his own league!

Ronaldo has been given a free-kick accuracy statistic of 76 out of 100, excluding him from the best in the division.

His Real Madrid team-mate Gareth Bale scores an 85, and comes in ahead of both Luis Suarez and Toni Kroos - who both have 84.

Despite Ronaldo adorning the game's cover, his eternal rival Lionel Messi leads the way with a free-kick accuracy of 90. He is, however, tied with Dani Parejo, of Valencia, who also has an accuracy of 90.