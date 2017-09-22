Snubbed! Ronaldo not in FIFA 18's top five La Liga free-kick takers

The Real Madrid star is not among the top five set-piece takers, missing out to Gareth Bale, Toni Kroos, Dani Parejo, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez

The best free-kick takers in FIFA 18 have been announced - and Cristiano Ronaldo is missing!

With the release of the game looming and set to be released within the next seven days, EA Sports are continuing to drip-feed information to rabid fans.

And the latest release is a controversial one, with the cover star of the game not amongst the best set-piece takers in his own league!

Ronaldo has been given a free-kick accuracy statistic of 76 out of 100, excluding him from the best in the division.

 

His Real Madrid team-mate Gareth Bale scores an 85, and comes in ahead of both Luis Suarez and Toni Kroos - who both have 84.

Despite Ronaldo adorning the game's cover, his eternal rival Lionel Messi leads the way with a free-kick accuracy of 90. He is, however, tied with Dani Parejo, of Valencia, who also has an accuracy of 90.

By using Yahoo you agree that Yahoo and partners may use Cookies for personalisation and other purposes