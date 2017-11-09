Snubbing Man Utd and Ferguson to favour Chelsea and Mourinho - Mikel's 'surreal' transfer saga

John Obi Mikel has lifted the lid on the “surreal” transfer saga which saw Manchester United and Chelsea battle for his signature.

Back in April 2005, the Red Devils announced that they had reached an agreement with Norwegian side Lyn for the then 18-year-old midfielder, with the Nigerian pictured in a United shirt at a hastily arranged press conference.

Events were, however, to take a stunning twist as Mikel travelled to London to meet with Chelsea amid reports in Norway that he had been kidnapped.

With a fresh deal thrashed out with the Blues, a side then managed by Jose Mourinho ended up having to pay Premier League rivals United £12 million in compensation as Sir Alex Ferguson and a dominant force in English football at the time were left empty-handed.

“It was surreal,” Mikel told The Sun.

“I was at school, but had Chelsea and Manchester United, two of the world’s biggest clubs trying to sign me.

"I’ll never forget that second meeting with Sir Alex. I’d signed a deal at United but had to tell him: ‘Sorry, I want to play for Chelsea’."

Mikel admits that Ferguson initially refused to accept his United snub and continued to fight for his services, but the midfielder had already taken the decision to favour Mourinho and Stamford Bridge.

John Obi Mikel Alex Ferguson Manchester United snub More