Socceroos to play Syria in World Cup qualifying playoff at ANZ Stadium

Sydney's premier venue will host the Socceroos' home leg of their playoff against the war-ravaged Middle East nation for a spot in Russia

ANZ Stadium has been announced as the venue for the second leg of Australia's first World Cup qualifying playoff against Syria on October 10.

It is the first time the Socceroos have played a competitive match at the Homebush-based stadium since their victorious Asian Cup final against South Korea in January 2015.

Their last match at ANZ Stadium was 1-0 friendly victory against Greece in June 2016, with Mathew Leckie scoring a last-minute winner.

The venue for Syria's home leg on October 5 is yet to be determined, but the war-torn country has hosted their recent qualifiers in Malaysia because of tensions in their homeland.

It is believed they are keen to play the match in neighbouring Oman, where they have been based previously.

The winner of the Australia-Syria playoff will then play against the fourth-placed qualifier in CONCACAF (currently USA) for a spot in the World Cup.