Socceroos player ratings: Cahill brace keeps Australia's path to Russia open

Australia took another important step towards qualifying for their fourth consecutive World Cup after a Tim Cahill brace secured 2-1 win at ANZ Stadium on Tuesday.

Ange Postecoglou's men endured a horrific start after the in-form Omar Al Soma burst behind the hosts' defence to open the scoring, before a pair of goals from Tim Cahill in the 13th and 109th minute helped the Asian Champions claim a 3-2 win on aggregate.

The Qasioun Eagles had their chances, however, most notably with Al Soma striking the upright off a freekick in the dying stages of extra time.

How did the Australian players rate in the performance?

Mat Ryan - 5: Could do very little to stop an in-form Al Soma from scoring. Was composed in his handling as Syria had a flurry of late chances but was a spectator apart from that.

Matthew Jurman - 6.5: Chipped in with another stellar performance at the back and did his bit to thwart Syria on the break. Was composed playing out from the back as well.

Trent Sainsbury - 5: Poor positioning allowed Al Soma to run onto Mohamad's through ball to open the scoring. However, he played his part in defence as they kept Syria at bay for much of the match.

Milos Degenek - 5.5: Was guilty of giving away several fouls in dangerous positions in the opening 45 minutes and came off second best against Mardkian in the second half. Made a fantastic last-ditch tackle on Al Soma in the dying stages to deny the attacker an attempt on goal.

Brad Smith - N/A : Was handed a start but only lasted 11 minutes before being forced off with an injury.

