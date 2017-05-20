Socceroos star Maclaren joins German club Darmstadt

The former Brisbane Roar star has moved to Europe to join up with the German side, who were relegated, for next season

Socceroos striker Jamie Maclaren has secured a move to Europe, joining German outfit SV Darmstadt.

After departing Brisbane Roar at the end of the recent A-League season, Maclaren has inked a three-year deal with Darmstadt, who were relegated from the Bundesliga earlier this month.

The 23-year-old heads to Germany after two hugely prolific seasons with Roar, including finishing as the joint Golden Boot winner (19 goals with Besart Berisha) in the 2016-17 season.

"I have been extremely flattered by the amount of interest shown in me from many clubs around the world and after careful consideration I have decided that Darmstadt is a great club for me to take the next step in my career," Maclaren said.

Darmstadt is coached by ex-German international Torsten Frings.

"Torsten Frings has been a huge factor in my decision as a highly decorated player for Germany and a very talented coach who has similar ambitions to my own,” the three-cap Australia international said.

"I am really looking forward to meeting up with my new teammates for pre-season and am very excited by the new challenge that I will face playing in Germany.”

Maclaren’s signing comes as he is expected to be named in an initial 30-man Socceroos squad next week for next month’s World Cup qualifier against Saudi Arabia in Adelaide.

The speedy attacker was also named the A-League Young Footballer of the Year for the second straight season at the recent Dolan Warren Awards night.

Maclaren made 60 appearances in all competitions for Roar during his two seasons at the club, scoring an impressive 43 goals.