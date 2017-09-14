Socceroos tumble down the FIFA world rankings

The green-and-gold have slid down the rankings because of their loss to the Blue Samurai last month

Australia have dropped to 50th in the FIFA world rankings because of mixed results in World Cup qualifying

The Socceroos were ranked 45th last month, and despite defeating Thailand 2-1, the 2-0 loss to Japan means they have dropped five places.

Their upcoming playoff opponents Syria have surged to a record 75th after unexpectedly finishing third in their qualifying group.

Iran remain the top-ranked Asian side at 25th, while Japan have risen four places to 40th.

The other two Asian sides to earn automatic World Cup qualification - Korea Republic and Saudi Arabia - are 51st and 53rd respectively.

Germany's Confederations Cup wins saw them leapfrog Brazil into first position overall, while Euro 2016 winners Portugal are up three places to third, above Argentina.

Spain remain 11th, England drop to 15th and Italy, beaten 3-0 in Madrid this month, have slipped five places to 17th. Wales climb back up to 13th place.

Luxembourg, who got a shock draw with France, are up 35 places to 101st, their highest ranking yet. Peru (12th) and Northern Ireland (20th) have also reached record-breaking positions.

Bolivia (46th, up 22), Montenegro (37th, up 15), Bulgaria (38th, up 14), Scotland (43rd, up 15) and Haiti (48th, up seven) are five fresh entries in the top 50.

The biggest climbers were Cape Verde Islands, who jumped 47 places to 67th following shock back-to-back wins over South Africa.