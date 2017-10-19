Sodhi replaces injured Astle in New Zealand's ODI squad

A groin strain has denied Todd Astle an ODI debut for New Zealand, with fellow legspinner Ish Sodhi taking his place.

Astle sustained a groin strain during the warm-up game against a President Board's XI in Mumbai on Tuesday and has been ruled out for three weeks.

The legspinner will consequently miss the three ODIs, the first of which is at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, as well as a trio of Twenty20 internationals against Virat Kohli's side

Sodhi, who was only initially named in the T20 squad, replaces Astle in the ODI set-up.

"Todd was really impressive in the recent New Zealand A tour over here and had done everything he possibly could to get himself ready for this series," said Black Caps coach Mike Hesson.

"He deserved this opportunity and everyone in the team is certainly feeling for Todd. He'll return to New Zealand and get himself ready for a big summer."