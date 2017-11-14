The sofa in Arnhem is more comfortable than the Bafana Bafana bench, says Thulani Serero

Serero has explained the reason behind his recent snub of the South African national team

Dutch-based playmaker Thulani Serero has finally broken his silence regarding his decision to shun Bafana Bafana after he could not be given assurances that he would play in the 2018 Fifa 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Senegal.

Serero recently made the switch to Eredivisie club Vitesse Arnhem where he has revived his career, winning several individual honours following a difficult spell at Ajax Amsterdam.

But the 27-year-old appears to have turned his back on the national team, stating that he would rather sit on the couch at home in Netherlands than be on the Bafana bench as it dents his confidence.

“The sofa in Arnhem is more comfortable than the South African bench‚" Serero told the Dutch media.

"I have thought about it long and hard. If the national team wants me‚ then I must play. As the situation is now I don’t want to go. What the consequences are for my international career? We’ll see." he continued.

“I understand what was at stake and that the games were important but if I wasn’t going to play‚ I did not want to fly to South Africa for nothing. Up to now, I’ve gone back to Holland very disappointed each time (after not playing)," he said.

"Three times I flew over full of expectation but on none of the occasions did I get a chance to play. That hit my confidence. I can’t then have to build up confidence again at Vitesse. I’d rather stay and keep my standard and my rhythm,” he explained.

“I did not take the decision just like that. It’s a sad for me, but I was also most surprised that I travelled three times and was never used,” concluded Serero.