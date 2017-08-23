Sofapaka 3-1 Nzoia Sugar: Batoto ba Mungu keep pressure at the top

Sofapaka temporarily cut Gor Mahia’s lead at the top of Kenyan Premier League to three points following a win over Nzoia Sugar.

Batoto Ba Mungu harvested their 11th goal in three matches after subjecting the sugar millers to a 3-1 win on Wednesday.

This win came barely three days after the Sam Ssimbwa coached side registered a massive 5-0 win over Nakumatt FC which preceded a 3-0 win over Thika United to cement their second place with 37 points after 21 rounds of matches.

Sofapaka opened their goal account in the second minute through Willis Ouma, but Nzoia Sugar leveled things up 12 minutes later though their effort was ruled for offside.

Luke Namanda however, chopped off Sofapaka’s lead three minutes later before he was cautioned in the second half.

Umar Lasumba of Sofapaka celebrates.j More

Sofapaka continued to push for the second goal and Ezekiel Okare was at the right place and the right time when he restored Sofapaka's advantage after he was fed by Umaru Kasumba in the 35th minute.

The Ugandan import, Kasumba netted his first league goal with a delicious right footed shot inside the area from a free-kick to open Sofapaka’s two goal advantage, just two minutes before the break.

Captain Hillary Echesa was pulled out for Mohamed Kilume as Batoto Ba Mungu looked to preserve the lead. Nzoia Sugar came close to finding a second goal but Ugandan custodian Mathias Kigonya was forced to come out of his line to clear the danger.

The visitors were awarded a free-kick in the 61st minute but Kigonya made a brilliant save to maintain Sofapaka's advantage as they cruised to a fourth straight win.

Sofapaka XI: Mathias Kigonya (GK) Willis Ouma, Maurice Odipo, Rodgers Aloro, Jonathan Mugabi, Kennedy Odour, Ezekiel Okare, Ali Feni, Umaru Kasumba, Bernard Mang'oli, Hillary Echesa (cpt).

Subs: Juma Reuben (gk), Humphrey Okoti, Samuel Mutiria, Brian Dayo Magonya, Mohammed Kilume, Micheal Odour, Francis Ochola.

Nzoia Sugar XI: 23.Mustapha Oduor,14.Edwin Wafula, 16.Hillary Wandera, 28. Brian Otieno,34. Vincent Ngesa (C), 02. Stephen Wakanya, 24.Lawrence Juma, 20.Masita Masuta 21.Brian Yakhama 12.Luke Namanda, 18.Patrick Kwitonda.

Subs: 15. Humphrey Katasi, 26. Okiring Festus, 8. Edgar Nzano, 17. Jonathan Lokadet, 07.Collins Wakhungu, 06 Benjamin Muchuma, 32. Victor Omondi.