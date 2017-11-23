Sofapaka goal poacher told to look beyond KPL

Kasumba joined Sofapaka in the second leg from Ugandan Premier League and scored 13 goals, just four less the top scorer

Sofapaka coach Sam Ssimbwa believes that his striker Umaru Kasumba is too good for Kenyan Premier League.

The Ugandan has attracted interest from several local clubs after putting up a fantastic performance in his first-half season with Batoto Ba Mungu.

Kasumba, who joined Sofapaka in the second leg from Ugandan Premier League, scored 13 goals, just four less that KPL top scorer Masoud Juma.

And with such a performance, Ssimbwa is now appealing to his forward not to sign for any local club and instead look for other top leagues.

“I am particularly impressed with striker (Umaru) Kasumba. The boy came in June but scored more goals than some strikers who played for their clubs since the beginning of the season,” Ssimbwa was quoted by KPL website.

Ssimbwa said that Sofapaka will do everything possible to hold to their prized asset, who has also expressed interest in acquiring Kenyan passport to play for Harambee Stars.

“I don’t wish for him to go to any other Kenyan team. If he has to go, I pray that he joins a foreign club and not play locally. We will do everything to hold on to him. That is a special player.”

Though Ssimbwa was impressed with Sofapaka's overall performance in the last campaign, the Ugandan has started laying out plans to snatch the title from Gor Mahia next season.

“We have surpassed expectation. From fighting relegation, last season to finishing second this year is something I consider an achievement and I have my players to thank for that. Our next target is obviously to win the KPL trophy next season, but that is easy to say and hard to do.

"First is to get high-quality players who can compete against those in Gor Mahia. We also want to be dominant in this league. We have won it before, so that is not something new to us.”

Sofapaka finished second behind champions Gor Mahia.