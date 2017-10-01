Sofapaka - AFC Leopards Preview: Who will triumph in the battle of ‘Cats’?

Batoto ba Mungu are in the fourth place with 34 points, 19 behind leaders Gor Mahia, who cruised past Bandari 3-1 on Saturday

This is the last chance for Sofapaka to keep their hopes of winning Kenyan Premier League title this season alive.

As for AFC Leopards, they need to win this match to realize a top five finish by the end of the season. The fifteen times league champions are currently in the 12th position, ten points adrift of the set target.

When the two sides met in the first leg, Sofapaka won by a solitary goal and in the last 17 outings, they have won seven times, drawn thrice and lost seven times.

AFC Leopards have scored just twelve goals this season, and conceded 19 as compared to their opponents, who have scored 31 and conceded ten less.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Sofapaka: With ten goals and four assists, Kasumba Umaru is just a point away from the top spot and he will be hungry to achieve the target against AFC Leopards. Hillary Echesa started from the bench in a 2-1 defeat to Gor Mahia, and he definitely wants to make amends against Ingwe.

AFC Leopards: Vincent Oburu and Alexis Kitenge were wasteful in front of goal in a 0-0 draw against Mathare United on Wednesday; maybe it will be different against Sofapaka. Robinson Kamura was effective on his set-pieces against his former side, if he manages to get one correct against former champions it will definitely be a plus.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS: Sofapaka: Mathias Kigonya, Willis Ouma, Aloro Rodgers, Okoti Humphrey, Mugabi Jonathan, Oduor Kennedy, Oduor Michael, Feni Ali, Kasumba Umaru, Echesa Hillary and Otinya Morven.

AFC Leopards: Ian Otieno, Dennis Shikhayi, Lewis Wanami, Robinson Kamura, Abdallah Salim, Whyvonne Isuza, Musa Mudde, Samuel Ndung'u, Majid Victor, Alexis Kitenge and Vincent Oburu.