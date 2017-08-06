Sofapaka beat Thika United to move third on the KPL table

Captain Hillary Echesa came off the bench to score Sofapaka’s second goal just four minutes after Kasumba had given John Baraza the lead

Umar Kasumba scored his second league goal for Sofapaka to help his side end Thika United nine game unbeaten run following a 3-0 win at Afraha Stadium on Sunday.

The Ugandan import netted in the 53rd to hand Batoto Ba Mungu a convincing win over Thika United in the Kenyan Premier League match.

Kasumba netted his first league match since he joined the side last June in a 3-2 win against Muhoroni Youth last Wednesday.

This was a second consecutive win for Sofapaka despite playing without head coach Sam Nsimbe who is away in Uganda.

Captain Hillary Echesa came off the bench to score Sofapaka’s second goal, just four minutes later after Kasumba's opener.

Echesa was making a return back to the squad after taking time off in Sofapaka’s 3-2 win against Muhoroni Youth due to fatigue.

Rodger Aloro took the game beyond Thika United’s reach when he made no mistake from the spot after Morven Otinya was brought down in the visitor’s box.

The win propelled Sofapaka to third on the log with 31 points while Thika United are still rooted at the bottom three with only 17 points from 19 games.