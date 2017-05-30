Sofapaka blame lack of consistence to missing key players

Batoto ba Mungu have had a poor run in the last four matches - the latest a 1-1 draw against Nzoia Sugar at Sudi Stadium

Sofapaka coach Sam Ssimbwa has admitted that the team has performed poorly in recent because of missing key players.

Batoto ba Mungu have had a poor run in the last four matches - the latest a 1-1 draw against Nzoia Sugar at Sudi Stadium last weekend. The Ugandan coach now feels playing minus key players, who are out due to injuries, has played a huge role in the outcome. “We have been inconsistent in the last four games due to the absences of key players.

"Moses Odhiambo, Charles Okwemba and also goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya have not been playing regularly for the entire month due to injury forcing me to adversely adjust the squad. We also have to be having issues with defending set pieces and must really work on this area if we are to have any ambitions of fighting for the title," Ssimbwa told KPL official website.

His counterpart, Bernard Mwalala has blamed Nzoia Sugar fans for the poor run at home. “I have realized that the players don’t like to play at Sudi because of pressure from the fans. That is why we are yet to win any game there.

"Fans are usually good, but many times they put so much pressure on these lads it becomes too much too handle, and this costs us. I’d like the fans to appreciate that this is a young team, composed of players who are featuring at this top level for the very first time in their careers. Let us be patient with them.”

The draw pushed Nzoia Sugar to tenth position on the 18-team table after accumulating 17 points from 13 matches.