Sofapaka coach brushes off fitness concerns ahead of Nakumatt tie

Sofapaka will be searching for their third straight league win when they take on Nakumatt on Saturday.

Sofapaka registered a 3-2 win against Muhoroni Youth and then followed it up with a 3-0 victory over Thika United before the league took a break for general election exercise.

On Saturday, Batoto Ba Mungu will be going for a third straight win when they take on financially crippled Nakumatt at Narok Stadium in Narok County.

Just like most teams, Sofapaka will be going into the weekend game with a bit of match fitness concerns having only had a two day-full house training since their last league game against Thika United on August 6, but assistant coach John Baraza thinks otherwise.

“We resumed training over the weekend with a few players but it is almost full house now,” Baraza told the club‘s official website.

“They (players) were given time off to go and vote but this did not affect their fitness levels. They have now coped up and are ready for league games. We hope to keep on with the winning touch.”

Sofapaka are fourth on the log while Nakumatt are in a distant 10th position.