Sofapaka coach lauds charges after second win in a row

Sofapaka assistant coach John Baraza has lauded his players for registering a second straight win on Sunday.

Goals from Ugandan import Umar Kasumba, Hillary Echesa and Rodgers Aloro were enough to hand Batoto ba Mungu a 3-0 win over Thika United.

This was a second consecutive win for Sofapaka despite playing without head coach Sam Ssimbwa, who is away in Uganda. Sofapaka had floored Muhoroni Youth 3-2 in the previous week.

The win has elated Baraza, who believes they are still in the race for the title. "This is the second victory in a row and I am happy the boys are picking valuable points as the league progresses.

"We are now gelling and in another three to four games we will be able to tell how far we can go in the league this season," Baraza told KPL official website.

Sofapaka are now fourth on the 18-team table after collecting 31 points from 19 matches.