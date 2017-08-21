Sofapaka coach lauds youngster's display against Nakumatt

The big margin win helped Sofapaka leap two places to second spot on the log with 34 points, six behind leaders Gor Mahia

Sofapaka assistant coach John Baraza believes youthful forward Hansel Ochieng’ has a bright future after starring in his debut against Nakumatt on Saturday.

Ochieng’, who joined Sofapaka last June from Jericho All Stars, has one goal to his name so far, having found the back of the net in Batoto Ba Mungu’s 9-1 win over Silver Bullets in the GOtv Shield.

But it was the performance in his first Kenyan Premier League match against the Shoppers that attracted praise from the legendary Baraza.

“It was his first time to play at this level but it is great to see such a performance from him. He has a bright future ahead of him because he has potential to improve further.

“He just has to keep working hard because the ball in is in hands now,” Baraza told the club’s official website.

The 21 year-old forward, who started on the right flank before switching to the left, had an all action display punctuated by electric pace before he was substituted in the 75th minute.

The big margin win helped Sofapaka leap two places to second position on the log with 34 points, six behind leaders Gor Mahia.