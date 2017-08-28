Sofapaka coach: Posta Rangers coach assaulted me

The Ugandan has alleged that the former Kenyan player boxed him to the ground as he joined his players for celebration

Sofapaka coach Sam Ssimbwa has accused Posta Rangers tactician Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo for physical assault.

The Ugandan has alleged that the former international boxed him to the ground as he joined his players for celebration following Ezekiel Okare's equalizer.

"When we scored, I definitely wanted to join my players in celebrations, then he ('Pamzo') poured water on me, but I did not realize it," Ssimbwa told Goal.

"Later when I approached him ('Pamzo') on the issue and ask him to follow up and maybe reprehend the player, because I thought it was one of his players, who had done it, he punched me. After like 30 minutes, he came accompanied by his manager and apologized."

When reached for comment, 'Pamzo' denied hitting Ssimbwa, "No, it did not happen as said. It was a small misunderstanding which I think was solved on the material day."

Kenyan Premier League Limited have vowed to take discplinary action against 'Pamzo' if found guilty. KPL CEO Jack Oguda told Goal on Monday, “We are still waiting for the referee to deliver his report from the match.

"We already have in our possession photos of Ssimbwa lying on the ground and we will need further evidence before we make a ruling. But definitely if indeed Omollo punched Ssimbwa, then we will take appropriate disciplinary as required by law."

Batoto ba Mungu are second on 38 points, three more than third placed Rangers.