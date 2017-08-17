Sofapaka coach to resume duties against Nakumatt on Saturday

The Ugandan tactician delegated his duties to assistant John Baraza in the side’s 3-0 win over Thika United two weeks ago

Sofapaka coach Sam Ssimbwa will resume his role when they take on Nakumatt in a league match on Saturday.

The Ugandan tactician delegated his duties to assistant John Baraza in the side’s 3-0 win over Thika United two weeks ago.

Ssimbwa had traveled to Uganda for a family function, but Goal has reliably learnt that the Batoto Ba Mungu boss returned last Monday to take full charge of the team.

“He (Ssimbwa) came back on Monday and he’s been taking the team through training sessions,’ Sofapaka Media liaison officer, Michael Mugote told Goal.

Sofapaka are chasing a third consecutive win after Muhoroni Youth and Thika United victories and three points in Narok will see them pile pressure on leaders, Gor Mahia at the top of the league.

But Ssimbwa will be up against a side that inflicted a 2-1 win against his charges in the first leg on July 1.

Sofapaka are currently fourth on the log with 31 points, just six behind leaders Gor Mahia, who will play Muhoroni Youth in Kisumu.