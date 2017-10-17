Sofapaka coach scoops coach of the month award

The Ugandan beat his rival to the title, Gor Mahia tactician, Dylan Kerr to the title

Sofapaka coach Sam Ssimbwa has scooped the Kenyan Premier League monthly Award.

Simbwa who is second behind Kerr’s Gor Mahia on the table, boasts of a record of four wins and a draw in the month of August, including successes against Muhoroni Youth (3-2), Nakumatt (5-2) Nzoia Sugar (3-1) and Thika United (3-0).

Just like Sofapaka, Gor Mahia also registered four wins and against Nakumatt (1-0), Muhoroni Youth (2-0 and 2-1), Posta Rangers (1-0) and a 1-1 draw against AFC Leopards, but Simbwa came top on the vertue of scoring more goals.

Simbwa follows in the footsteps of former Muhoroni Youth coach, Henry Omino who scooped the July Award.