Sofapaka FC dismiss Team Manager without pay

Batoto ba Mungu have based their action on the status posted by Waliaula on Facebook that rubbed the fans the wrong way

Sofapaka FC have sacked Team Manager Willis Waliaula, Goal can exclusively reveal.

The 2009 league champions have based their action on the status posted by Waliaula on his Facebook account that rubbed the fans the wrong way following a 3-1 defeat to relegation threatened Western Stima on Sunday.

The majority of the fans feel there was match fixing that was done, and the official was involved.

In a terse letter obtained by Goal and signed by the team’s secretary general Emmanuel Kayoyi, the club has dismissed Waliaula with immediate effect without pay, until further notice for breach of contract.

The letter dated October 22, 2017, under headline, Dismissal letter, states in part, “Please bear in mind that we are in receipt and aware of your statement that you sent to the media as at yesterday which stated as follows; “As long as they bring good offer on the table there is no problem.

“Please note that you have breached Clause 1(i) and 6 in the contract Agreement which says that; He should not defend Sofapaka neither shall he talk to the media and third parties whatsoever in any manner that may affect the image of the club without consent from the relevant authorities.

"The management is hereby forced to dismiss you with immediate effect from today (Sunday) without pay until further notice.”

When reached for comment, Waliaula denied any wrong doing saying the post referred to a different thing and the one, who re-posted it, had ill motives.

“I know the ethics of the game and I cannot do such a thing. The post was done on Friday and with all due respect, it referred to the sponsorship of the GOtv Shield from next edition.

“It is true, I have received the dismissal letter but I am innocent; even the one, who posted it has called to apologize and I am pondering my next course of action.”