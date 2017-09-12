Sofapaka finds perfect replacement for injured keeper

Batoto Ba Mungu have kept a good run which has seen them keep the pressure on leaders Gor Mahia on second place

Sofapaka can effectively fill in the void left by the injured goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya.

The Ugandan goalkeeper has been ruled out for close to a month with a dislocated shoulder and there were fears that his absence would greatly affect Batoto Ba Mungu.

But Sofapaka coach Sam Ssimbwa believes that second choice goalkeeper George Opiyo has filled in the gap left by Kigonya.

“Any good team has standby players in case the regular players get injured, as is our case, and you can see that Opiyo used his chance very well,” Ssimbwa told KPL website.

“I think both goalkeepers can effectively fill Kigonya’s gap. We cannot just rely on one custodian.”

Despite the fact that Sofapaka have been missing their most prized asset in the goal, Batoto Ba Mungu have kept a good run which has seen them keep the pressure on leaders Gor Mahia on second place.

Sofapaka are second on the table with 41 points, six behind Gor Mahia.