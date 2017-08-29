Sofapaka goalkeeper delighted by league debut

Sofapaka goalkeeper, Juma Reuben is elated by his Kenyan Premier League debut.

Juma replaced experienced Ugandan custodian, Mathias Kigonya in a dramatic 1-1 draw against Posta Rangers at the Narok County Stadium last Saturday, but despite conceding a goal in his debut, the 19-year-old Sofapaka junior graduate was nevertheless impressed by a feel of the top tier league.

“It was great to finally have a game under my belt, with my club and in the premier league," a delighted Juma told the club’s official website

The custodian, who joined the senior team mid last year from Sofapaka junior side, made several saves, including a stunning free kick taken by Dennis Mukaisi in the second half.

“I felt bad not picking up all points, but overall, I learnt a lot from the game."

Kennedy Otieno put the mail-men up in the 60th minute before the game was brought leveled up by Umaru Kasumba in the dying minutes.

The freshman goalkeeper played an influential role in Sofapaka junior side during the KPL U20 tournament last December where Batoto Ba Mungu finished fourth out of 16 teams.