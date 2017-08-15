Sofapaka goalkeeper: It is never easy being a regular in a team

The Ugandan has been a first choice for the 2009 champions and was recently in the KPL AllStars team that toured Spain

Sofapaka goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya is currently one of the top custodians in Kenyan Premier League.

The Ugandan has been a first choice for the 2009 champions and was recently in the KPL AllStars team that toured Spain and played two friendly matches against Cordoba and Sevilla Atletico.

Despite his undoubted talent, Kigonya says it has never been easy moving to the top. "For everything you do, there must be effort, it does not fall from heaven like manna, no," Kigonya told Goal.

"There is competition, stiff one in that matter at my club and it has helped me a lot to improve. It pushes me to give the best and as a matter of fact retain my position at the club."

Batoto ba Mungu are currently placed 4th on the log with 31 points after eight wins, seven draws and four defeat from 19 matches played.