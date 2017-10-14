Sofapaka hit ten-man Bandari as Sharks force a draw

Batoto ba Mungu cut Gor Mahia's lead to twelve points after the latter's 1-0 shock defeat against relegation side Mathare United

Sofapaka kept their title push alive after downing ten-man Bandari 2-1 at Mbaraki on Saturday.

The hosts had to play with ten men after custodian Wilson Obungu was sent off. The 2009 league champions came into the match as clear favourites following a bad run by their hosts.

Edwin Lavatsa opened the scoring for the home side in the 25th minute, tapping the ball past Mathias Kigonya. However, Meshack Karani made the scores level before Kigonya scored from the spot late into the match, after Andrew Waiswa had handled the ball in the danger zone.

Batoto ba Mungu cut Gor Mahia's lead to twelve points after the latter's 1-0 shock defeat against relegation threatened Mathare United.

Kariobangi Sharks came from two goals down to hold Chemelil 2-2. Jeffrey Odeny and Collins Neto gave the hosts a seemingly unassailable 2-0 lead in the first 45 minutes, but a Masoud Juma brace in the second half was enough to give the Sharks a point.

Zoo Kericho and Ulinzi Stars battled to a barren draw in another match played on Saturday.