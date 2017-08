Sofapaka midfielder handed league debut

Ugandan Umaru Kasumba retains his position upfront while former AFC Leopards captain, Bernard Mang’oli is out

Hansel Ochieng will make his Kenyan Premier League debut for Sofapaka against Nakumatt FC on Saturday evening.

The former Jericho All Stars who was acquired last June has made the cut into Coach Sam Ssimbwa starting line-up that also has Captain Hillary Echesa who is making a return to the side after taking time off.

Sofapaka will play Nakumatt at Narok Stadium.

Ugandan Umaru Kasumba retains his position upfront while former AFC Leopards captain, Bernard Mang’oli is out of the squad for unknown reasons.

Mathias Kigonya starst ahead of Juma Reuben between the sticks while Mohammed Kilume, Humphry Okoti and Brian Ochora all start from the bench.

Starting lineup: Mathias Kigonya, Willis Ouma, Maurice Odipo, Rodgers Aloro, Jonathan Mugabi, Kennedy Odour, Hansel Ochieng, Ali Feni, Umaru Kasumba, Hillary Echesa (CPT), Morven Otinya

Subs: Juma Reuben, Humphrey Okoti, Michael Odour, Samuel Mutiria, Francis Ochora, Brian Dayo Magonya, Mohammed Kilume