Sofapaka midfielder returns for Nzoia Sugar tie

Bernard Mang’oli has returned back to Sofapaka squad that will take on Nzoia Sugar in a Kenyan Premier League match on Wednesday.

Mang’oli missed Sofapaka’s last match but was drafted back into the squad by coach Sam Ssimbwa who made two changes to his starting line-up.

Also returning to the squad is striker Ezekiel Okare who, just like Mang'oli sat out against Nakumatt FC.

The duo replaces Morven Otinya and Hansel Ochieng who made his KPL debut last weekend.

Ugandan goalkeeper, Mathias Kigonya maintains his position in goal and will be protected by a back four of Willis Ouma, Maurice Odipo, Rodgers Aloro and Jonathan Mugabi.

Captain Hillary Echesa, Kenney Odour, Feni Ali also retained their spots in the midfield while Mang’oli and Okare will operate from the wings.

Umaru Kasumba will lead the attacking line.

Starting XI: Mathias Kigonya (gk), Willis Ouma, Maurice Odipo, Rodgers Aloro, Jonathan Mugabi, Kennedy Odour, Ezekiel Okare, Ali Feni, Umaru Kasumba, Bernard Mang'oli, Hillary Echesa

Subs: Juma Reuben (gk), Humphrey Okoti, Samuel Mutiria, Brian Dayo Magonya, Mohammed Kilume, Micheal Odour, Francis Ochola