Sofapaka to miss two key players against Chemelil Sugar

The Ugandan custodian has been ruled out for a month after dislocating his shoulder in a 1-1 draw against Posta Rangers

Kenyan Premier League title contenders Sofapaka will be without two dependable players when they take on Chemelil Sugar on Sunday.

Batoto Ba Mungu, who are breathing heavily behind leaders Gor Mahia, will miss the services of captain Hillary Echesa and first choice goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya.

The Ugandan custodian has been ruled out for a month after dislocating his shoulder in a 1-1 draw against Posta Rangers in their last league match.

In his absence, Coach Sam Ssimbwa will depend on rookie Juma Reuben, who made his league debut against Posta Rangers.

Bereaving Captain Echesa will also be out to attend to family matter following the death of his brother.

Sofapaka, second on the table with 38 points, but will have a tough test against Chemelil Sugar before locking horns with former champions Ulinzi Stars in the mid-week clash next week.