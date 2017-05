Sofapaka name squad against Nzoia Sugar

Sofapaka head coach Sam Ssimbwa has unveiled his finest team to play against Nzoia Sugar

After missing last weekend's barren draw against Kariobangi Sharks, Sofapaka midfielder Charles Okwemba is in the squad to face Nzoia Sugar this afternoon.

George Maelo continues in his defensive position after successfully making a return last weekend following a six weeks injury.

Sofapaka: Mathias Kigonya (GK), George Maelo, Jonathan Mugabi, Kennedy Oduor, Jaffar Salim, Mohamed Kilume, Paul Odhiambo, Michael Oduor, Maurice Odipo, Wanok Pate and Charles Okwemba

Subs: George Opiyo (GK), Samuel Mutiria, Johnson Bagoole, Kwanya Edmond, Brian Magonya, Okare Ezekiel and Wafula Dennis.