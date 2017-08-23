Sofapaka - Nzoia Sugar Preview: Batoto ba Mungu aim to close gap

Batoto ba Mungu come into the match full of confidence after a 5-2 win against Nakumatt last weekend at Narok Stadium

This is one of the seven Kenyan Premier League matches lined up at various venues on Wednesday.

Batoto ba Mungu come into the match full of confidence after a 5-2 victory against Nakumatt last weekend at Narok Stadium while their opponents come into the fixture fresh from a 1-0 defeat away to Thika United at Thika Municipal Stadium.

In the first leg, both sides settled to a one all draw. Sofapaka are currently six points behind leaders Gor Mahia and their main aim is to bag maximum points and reduce the gap. For Nzoia, a top five finish is their main objective considering the team had just been promoted this season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Sofapaka: Rodgers Aloro was at his best against Nakumatt and went ahead to get his name on the score sheet. He will definitely want to do better against Nzoia. Another player, who is working hard to impress is Morven Otinya. He is still finding his footing after moving from Palos and Nzoia might just feel his claws.

Nzoia Sugar: Mustapha Oduor is needed to be solid in goal and work harder to ensure he stops shots from hitting the back of his net. Another chance for Victor Omondi to impress in the absence of the injured Elvis Rupia.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS: Sofapaka: Mathias Kigonya, Willis Ouma, Maurice Odipo , Rodgers Aloro, Jonathan Mugabi, Kennedy Odour, Hansel Ochieng, Ali Feni, Umaru Kasumba, Hillary Echesa and Morven Otinya.

Nzoia Sugar: Mustapha Oduor, Edwin Wafula, Hillary Wandera, Brian Otieno, Vincent Ngesa, Stephen Wakanya, Lawrence Juma, Victor Omondi, Masita Masuta, Brian Yakhama and Luke Namanda.