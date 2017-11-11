Sofapaka striker back to face Tusker

Sofapaka will also have to do without midfielder, Brian Mang’olo and Hillary Echesa as well as Jonathan Mugabi who are all out with injuries

Sofapaka striker, Umaru Kasumba s back to challenge for Kenyan Premier League Golden Boot.

The Uganda International has been handed a start against former champions, Tusker in the Saturday clash at Ruaraka.

Kasumba who is fifth on the scorers' chart with 11 goals, just behind the leader, Masoud Juma of Kariobangi Sharks, returns to action after two weekslay off.

Kasumba who has expressed his interest in playing for Harambee Stars, has been kept out of action after dislocating his should a fortnight ago.

The Ugandan has since been recalled by Batoto Ba Mungu’s stand-in coach, John Baraza who will be in charge of Tusker match in the absence of his boss, Sam Ssimbwa who is away in Uganda.

Sofapaka will also have to do without midfielder, Brian Mang’oli and Hillary Echesa as well as Jonathan Mugabi who are all out with injuries.

Baraza has also handed Mohamed Kilume a starting role despite missing last game on suspension.

Starting XI: Mathias Kigonya, Maurice Odipo, Samuel Mutiria, Aloro Rodgers, Willis Ouma , Mohamed Kilume, Humphrey Okoti, Francis Ocholla, Brian Magonya, Meshack Karani, Umaru Kasumba.

Reserves: George Opiyo, Ezekiel Okare, Michael Oduor, Edmond Kwanya, Kennedy Oduor, Morven Otinya, Hansel Ochieng.