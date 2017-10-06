Sofapaka striker takes control of Golden Boot race

Unlike Umaru Kasumba, Stepen Waruru has been going through severe goal drought having netted only thrice in the second leg

Sofapaka forward, Umaru Kasumba has caught up with Ulinzi Stars' forwards, Stephen Waruru at the top of Kenyan Premier League top scorers chart

The Ugandan has found his form at the right time, scoring at will in the second leg of the league to tie 11 ups with Waruru.

Unlike Kasumba, Waruru has been going through severe goal drought having netted only thrice in the second leg.

The Ulinzi Stars forward who at one point was enjoying five goal advantage, now finds himself in a crowded field of nine potential winners for the prestigious Golden Boot Awards with Gor Mahia and Nakumatt pair, Meddie Kagere and Kepha Aswani breathing heavily behind the leaders with just a goal less.

Just below the pair are Jacques Tuyisenge (Gor Mahia), Chrispin Oduor (Mathare United) both with nine goals, while Kariobangi Sharks leading scorer, Masoud Juma and his Sofapaka counterpart, Ezekiel Okare have eight goals each.

Zoo Kericho duo of Nicholas Kipkirui and Michael Madoya both have seven goals.

If Kasumba tops the goal tally at the end of the season, he will become the second foreign and Ugandan to have won the Golden Boot after former Gor Mahia striker, Danny Sserunkuma.